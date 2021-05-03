UIDAI Issues Toll Free Number For Aadhaar Card Related Issues, Check Details

If you also have a problem related to Aadhaar Card, then now you can solve it in a phone call from your hand. UIDAI has given information about this by tweeting. This helpline number is 1947. It is also very easy to remember this number, because this is the same year when the country got Independence. This 1947 number is duty free which is available round the clock on IVRS mode throughout the year.

This helpline number provides people with information about Aadhaar enrollment centers, the status of Aadhaar number after enrollment and other Aadhaar numbers. Apart from this, if someone’s Aadhaar card is lost or not yet received by post, information can be obtained with the help of this facility.

#AadhaarHelpline

आधार हेल्पलाइन सप्ताह के सातों दिन, चौबीस घंटे उपलब्ध है। 1947 पर कॉल करने पर यह सुविधा आईवीआरएस द्वारा 24*7 उपलब्ध की जा सकती है। एजेंट से बात करने के लिए: सोमवार से शनिवार सुबह 7 से रात 11 बजे तथा रविवार सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे, राष्ट्रीय अवकाश को छोड़ कर। pic.twitter.com/2DR0mTKqg0 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 30, 2021

UIDAI has given information about this by tweeting. Aadhaar said that the Aadhaar helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This facility can be made available 24 * 7 by IVRS by calling 1947. To talk to the agent: Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm, excluding national holidays.

To solve every problem related to Aadhaar, UIDAI has given a 1947 helpline number. Call on it, you can eliminate your problems. This service of Aadhaar is available in 12 languages. These 12 languages ​​include Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Urdu.

You also can send write mails to [email protected] regarding your problems.