UIDAI Alert! This important service related to Aadhaar Card stopped, know what will be the effect on you

Aadhaar Card is an essential ID proof for every Indian. Without Aadhaar and if there is a mistake in Aadhaar, many of your work can be stopped. That is why it is important for us that we remain updated with every information related to Aadhar card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which makes Aadhaar cards, keeps people informed about all the services and important updates related to Aadhaar through Twitter. Recently, UIDAI has informed a person through Twitter that it has stopped the service related to Aadhar card. Let us tell you what the important decision UIDAI has taken:

UIDAI has now stopped reprinting the old Aadhar card. Actually, earlier the format of Aadhar card reprint was somewhat different, which UIDAI has now changed. UIDAI now issues PVC Aadhar card, which is quite attractive in appearance and whose size is as small as a debit card. This new card can easily fix in your pocket or wallet as compared to the previous card. Now the printing of Aadhar card has been stopped by UIDAI, its size used to be very big.

In fact, something happened that a person asked a question to the Aadhar Card Helpline on Twitter that can I re-print my Aadhaar letter? I don’t see any option on the website. On this, the Aadhaar Help Center replied that this service has now been stopped. You can order Aadhar PVC Card online through online mode. On the other hand, if you want to keep Aadhaar in flexible paper format, then you can get the print out of e-Aadhaar.

Now you can order PVC Aadhar Card through your mobile or you can download it and save it on the phone. Let us tell you the online process of reprinting it:

If you want to make PVC Aadhar card then you go to UIDAI website uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in.

Then click on My Aadhar. Here after clicking on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’, a page will open with you.

On the website, you have to enter your Aadhar card number, Virtual ID number or registration number.

After this, you have to enter a captcha code or security code, which will be alphanumeric.

Here you will see a small column where it will be written that the mobile number is not registered. Tick ​​it carefully.

Now OTP will come on the alternate number you have entered.

Your Aadhaar will be reprinted after entering the OTP.

At the same time, you can get it home by paying a fee of Rs 50.

(Sources: livehindustan.com)