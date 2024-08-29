Traveling in train? You must know these four rights and get benefited

Train is the most affordable and preferred means of journey while traveling to far-off places in Indian. Over 3 crore people travel by train in Indian on regular basis. The Indian Railways also provides a number of services to the passengers to help them to have a happy and comfortable journey.

Therefore, if you too are traveling by trains, then you must be aware of some rights that the Indian Railways provides you during the journey. So let us know what are the rights:

You have the right to get medical facilities if you fall sick while traveling in the train. In case your health condition deteriorates and you need medical treatment amid your journey, then contact the Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and inform him/her about it. You will get the medical treatment. Likewise, if you have chosen the insurance option while booking your e-ticket, then the railway will also provide compensation in case of loss of life or property during the journey.

The second right that you have while traveling in the train is to get clean bedsheet, seats and toilets. In case you find all these dirty, you can call the attendant and get these things cleaned. If this does not happen, then you can dial 139 to lodge a complaint.

Sometime, people have to travel instantly without any pre-planned journey due to emergency. Situation becomes such that the traveler do not get time to get the confirmed ticket. In such situation, you can board the train even with a platform ticket. However, after entering the train, the passenger has to inform the TTE the reason for his journey and get the ticket by paying the fee.

People pay huge amount of money to travel in the AC compartment. However, in case the AC is not working you can complain about it to the TTE of the train attendants. At the same time, if you want, you can also complain about it by dialing 139 or contact the official X handle of the Rail Seva (@RailwaySeva).