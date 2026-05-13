Too much sugar in daily diet? Here’s how it can affect your health

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Sugar is a common part of everyday food, from tea and coffee to packaged snacks, soft drinks, desserts, and even bread. While a small amount of sugar is normal in a balanced diet, health experts say consuming too much of it regularly can lead to several health problems over time.

One of the most common side effects of excess sugar intake is weight gain. Sugary foods and drinks are often high in calories and can increase body fat, especially around the stomach area. Regularly consuming sugary beverages can also increase the risk of obesity.

Doctors also warn that high sugar consumption may increase the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. When people consume too much sugar for long periods, the body may struggle to control blood sugar levels properly, leading to insulin resistance.

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Apart from physical health, sugar can also affect skin and energy levels. Experts say excess sugar may contribute to acne, dull skin, and faster skin ageing. Many people also experience sudden energy spikes followed by tiredness after eating sugary foods.

Health experts suggest reducing processed sugar and choosing healthier alternatives like fruits, nuts, and naturally sweet foods whenever possible. Reading food labels and cutting down on packaged drinks can also help control daily sugar intake.

While sugar itself is not completely harmful when consumed in moderation, doctors say balance and awareness are important to avoid long-term health complications.