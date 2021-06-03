TMC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Scientific Assistant, Technician And Other Posts In Tata Memorial Centre

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Dental Technician, Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist), Scientific Assistant (Pathology) and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 2nd, 3rd and 4th June 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 should note that they should have certain educational qualification including 12th / Intermediate/B.Sc./B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT).

Notification Details

Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/20

Important Date

Dental Technician- June 2, 2021 between 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist) – June 2, 2021 between 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

Scientific Assistant (Pathology) – June 3, 2021 between 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

Technician (Programmer) – June 4, 2021 between 09:30 am to 11:30 am.

Date of walk-in-interview: 2nd/3rd/4th June 2021.

Vacancy Details

Dental Technician

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist)

Scientific Assistant (Pathology)

Technician (Programmer)

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

Dental Technician: The candidate should have passed 12th / Intermediate in Science and Diploma of 2 years in Dental Mechanic course from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01 year experience in relevant field. The candidate should be registered under Dental Council.

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist): The candidate should have done B.Sc. (any subject) from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks and Certificate/ Diploma in Dental Hygiene course (2 years) from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01year experience. Candidate should be registered under Dental Council.

Scientific Assistant (Pathology): The candidate should have done B.Sc. (Botany / Zoology / Chemistry / Applied Biology / Biotechnology) with 50% marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a Government recognized Institute with minimum one-year working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory, OR B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized Institute / University with minimum two-years working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory. Candidates should possess basic computer skills and good working knowledge of English.

Technician (Programmer): The candidate should have done B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT) from a Govt. recognized university. Minimum 5 years programming experience in a Client / Server environment is mandatory. Candidate must have good practical knowledge of Visual Basic, SQL,Crystal Report & RDBMS. Working knowledge of AS/400, DB2, Web Technology / Web development tools, skills on ASP/VB Script, JAVA, JAVA Script etc. is advantageous.

Candidate having prior relevant experience of working in Healthcare industry will be preferred. Candidates with less than 5 years of experience and minimum 3 years of experience will be considered for Lower Grade.

Age Limit

Dental Technician – 27 years on the date of interview.

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist) – 30 years on the date of interview.

Scientific Assistant (Pathology) – 30 years on the date of interview.

Technician (Programmer) – 30 years on the date of interview.

Salary Details

Dental Technician – Rs 18,382 per month (Rupees Eighteen thousand three hundred and eighty-two)

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist) – Rs 20,000 per month.(Rupees Twenty Thousand only)

Scientific Assistant (Pathology) – Rs 20,000 per month. (Rupees Twenty Thousand only)

Technician (Programmer) – Rs 15,678 per month (Rupees Fifteen thousand six hundred and seventy-eight)

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the walk-in for Interview on 02/03/04 June 2021 by going to the given location as per schedule according to the posts.

The candidates should bring their Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all Certificates with them to the interview venue.

Location: MAHAMANA PANDIT MADAN MOHAN MALAVIYA CANCER CENTRE,

SUNDER BAGIYA, BHU CAMPUS, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH -221005

