Tired of hair fall? These everyday foods may actually help your hair

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Hair fall everyday is a matter one tends to take for granted with hope from the oils, shampoos or even any sort of magical solutions available. Health specialists say that the path to luscious hair starts from your kitchen itself. Each and every part of the body including our hair has to be nourished and fed for them to grow, the same way how we need to feed other organs.

The presence of few specific food items could do wonders to encourage hair growth.

Nutritionist suggests incorporating these foods to your diet for healthier hair:

Eggs

High protein and biotin content which promotes growth and nourishes hair follicles naturally leaving your hair smooth and frizz-free.

Spinach

It has high levels of vitamins and iron that you need to replenish your hair scalp.

Berries

They consist of antioxidants and vitamin C, helping in strengthening the roots of hair.

Fatty fish

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For example, salmon consists of omega-3 fatty acids required for a healthy hair scalp.

Avocadoes

Avocadoes are rich in vitamins and fats required for healthy hair growth.

Nuts and seeds

Want hair growth? Have nuts and seeds for good content of zinc

Beans and soya

Good for vegetarians looking for protein content.

However, medical doctors have advised not to expect instant hair growth overnight through the incorporation of these foods in one’s diet.

A healthy diet is important as well as water, sleep and hair care. So the next time you get worried about hair fall then take a glance at your diet.

It may actually be these simple everyday foods to foster more fruitful growth.