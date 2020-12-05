Bhubaneswar: Now a days, choosing a right partner for oneself is very important and one should consider many aspects before choosing a partner.

However, sometimes we forgot the important things we should check in a person before recognizing them as a partner and end up choosing a wrong person which leads to an unhappy relationship.

Here are some tips which will help you recognize a good partner for a strong and loving relationship.

A Good Partner Should Be Dependable And Supportive

A good partner should be dependable and supportive of you in every aspect of life. A good partner is there for you when you face a crisis and you can rely on him for support. Choose a person who celebrates your success and also encourages you to be the best of yourself.

A Good Partner don’t Compare You With Others

A good partner don’t hurt you by comparing you with others unfavorably as he understands that each person has different strengths and weaknesses.

A Good Partner should Be honest and trustworthy

Choose a person who is trustworthy, who keeps your secrets and would never cheat on you with others. If they think that the relationship is not working they will end it rather than hurt you by cheating. A good partner realizes his mistakes and tells you the truth rather than trying to hide their faults or to shift the blame on someone else.

Choose A Person Who Ignores Your Past Mistakes

A good partner is someone who ignores your past and don’t bring them up repeatedly to remind you of your past mistakes without any reason just to hurt you.

They understand the idea of ‘give and take’

A relationship is all about balance. Both of them should invest some effort in the relationship. If one person always gives and the other always takes then it will lead to problems and dissatisfaction in the relationship.

The partner shows empathy and works with you as a team. It’s not all about them, just like it’s not all about you. In a happy relationship you work together, and are happy to offer support to each other.

Understands the importance of time alone

One should give their partner some space and time alone. They should not cling to their partner all the time, it will lead to a feeling a of suffocation in the relationship. A good partner let you have some time to yourself to do your thing.

communication Is A priority

Choose a partner who always communicates with you. A happy relation works when two partner communicates with each other if they have any issues and try to solve them together. A good partner listens to your opinion and lets you talk openly. They don’t dismiss your suggestions or ignore you. A good partner don’t hide things from you.

A Good Partner Makes You Laugh and Understand You

A good partner should have a good sense of humor, and can exchange jokes and make each other laugh.The partner should understand the significant ‘love language,’ from acts of service to affection to spending quality time together to verbal expressions to gifts.

Choose a partner who is not emotionally abusive, manipulative or controlling

A good partner treats you equally and with respect by not criticizing you relentlessly, embarrassing you in front of others. A good partner does not try to control their significant other and doubt them.

A good Partner Can Be your best friend

Friendship provides a solid foundation for a happy healthy relationship. Friendship can strengthen a relationship further. A good partner can be your best friend. He lends you support whenever you need a friend. If you are friends, the other problems can always be worked out.

Of course, we are all human and can’t be good partners 100% of the time. A good partner, however, will possess most of the qualities listed above and will generally be someone who is happy with who they are and how they live their lives.