TikTok user posts bizarre ‘Trespassing Prank’ videos, arrested

In a bizarre incident, an 18-year-old TikTok user barged into strangers’ homes for the sake of prank videos. He was later arrested by the London police for pulling such legally offensive antics.

According to a report on BBC, Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, who goes by the username “Mizzy” on the video-sharing platform, has been charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice. The resident of Hackney will appear before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

A new trend called the “trespassing challenge” has become quite popular on TikTok nowadays. Although several users have criticized it and demanded action against people who perform it, some young TikTok users are trying to prove how daring they are.

Meanwhile, TikTok has taken action by deleting such videos, further not encouraging such behaviours.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is currently in police custody,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday, adding he was arrested that evening.

“The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners,” the police further state in the video.