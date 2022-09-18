Three destinations ideal for a much-needed wellness vacation

New Delhi: With the pandemic situation under control and the implementation of postponed vacation plans, the demand for wellness has grown exponentially. The appeal of wellness travel is fuelled by the fact that people are more aware of their health than ever before.

Across the nation, hotels and resorts that are dedicated to a creative and all-encompassing approach to wellness are growing healthily. The ‘India-genous Travel’ poll by Agoda earlier this year found that 37 per cent of travellers wanted to rest and unwind from the hustle and bustle of their daily routines, making wellness one of the top four reasons Indians travel.

A break from the day-to-day grind that is planned with a special wellness focus is increasingly becoming a mindful choice for all those with wanderlust. It can include spa treatments, therapies, healthy eating, culinary events, fitness activities, adventures in nature and educational programs that share ways to incorporate healthy habits into our everyday lives.

Here are three destinations, situated in different parts of the country that are ideal for one’s much-needed wellness vacation.

Captivating escape to nature at the Western Ghats, Maharashtra

Charming and soothing, the stunning western ghats region of Maharashtra is perfect for nature lovers and indeed for anyone wishing to get far from the madding crowd. The entire area is known for its canopy of green hills which create a refreshing haven to visit. This picturesque destination offers respite to travellers from sultry weather and exhausting daily routine and thus is an ideal short break getaway.

Where to stay: Fazlani Natures Nest

Overlooking the azure waters of Andra Lake and surrounded by dense green lands with a plethora of flora and fauna, Fazlani Natures Nest is a luxurious haven to immerse in nature to rejuvenate and rebalance the body, mind and soul.

The luxury wellness resort is conveniently located between Mumbai and Pune and sprawls over 68 acres. This spectacular panorama of natural beauty will leave you spellbound. The resort offers bespoke wellness retreats which use a combination of alternate medicine approaches be it age-old science of traditional Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Acupressure, Physiotherapy or unique wellness offerings like ‘Equine’ therapy.

Fazlani Natures Nest hosts wide-ranging Yoga practices to help its guests heal holistically. Various lifestyle disorders are addressed here. One can choose from a menu of detox and revitalizing retreat, lifestyle disorder management retreat, immune resilience retreat, natural relaxation retreat and optimal weight management retreat. Guests can also experience forest bathing at the resort.

The wellness cuisine at the luxury wellness resort plays an important role in helping guests achieve their desired wellness goals, drawing raw material from its large organic farms and fruit orchards for a Farm to Fork approach to ensure that only the freshest, healthiest, and fully balanced meals are brought to the guest’s table.

The property offers a range of engaging activities for kids to relish like feeding birds, horse riding and nature walks. Children can also learn about how beautiful roses are cultivated and then exported across the world.

Spirituality and adventure at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Whether it is the spirituality that you are seeking or adventure, a quaint romantic holiday, or a trip with your gang; Rishikesh offers the best of all the worlds that there are. While the flowing Ganges and its white sand beaches surrounded by the hills lure nature lovers, river rafting, morning Yoga and local food are what attract many to India’s yoga capital.

This region is rich in exotic flora and fauna and is well known for eco-tourism and wildlife tourism. Some of the well-known national park sanctuaries in the vicinity are The Corbett, The Rajaji National Park and the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary.

Where To Stay: The Roseate Ganges

Located in Shivpuri, the luxury retreat overlooking the Ganges is a 45-minute drive from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. The exquisite retreat propounds 16 well-appointed villas, each opening to a private balcony looking over the Ganga valley and the forest. The villas at the retreat have been designed with classic elegance in natural colour palettes complementing the natural surroundings. Signature dining options based on the local cuisine and a comprehensive menu of spa and yoga services ensure a memorable stay experience for guests seeking physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

The Roseate Ganges also has a temperature-controlled infinity swimming pool overlooking the surrounding valley. Guests can opt for the resort’s bespoke services- from adrenaline-pumping hiking, trekking, river rafting to exploring pilgrimage spots, yoga, meditation and exclusive religious Arti by the river Ganges. Guests can also enjoy specially curated spa therapies and private dinners, a visit to the Rajaji National Wildlife Park, Beatles Ashram, or a visit to organic farms.

Kerala: God’s Own Country

Amid lush vegetation and coconut trees, Kerala is the land of wellness. Globally renowned for offering wellness therapies including traditional Ayurveda and Yoga, Kerala never fails to replenish and re-energize travellers’ spirits. God’s Own Country is often referred to as the birthplace of Ayurveda. The destination takes visitors closer to nature. It is the perfect place where one can actually recuperate from stress and strain.

An equable climate, serene beaches, tranquil stretches of backwaters, lush hill stations and exotic wildlife are the major attractions of this land. Classical art forms, colourful festivals, and exotic cuisine are some of the cultural marvels that await travellers.

Where to Stay: Meksoha

India’s first all-suites boutique Ayurveda retreat, Meksoha offers a truly bespoke wellness experience. The retreat is renowned to help guests in their quest to attain holistic physical and mental well-being. This holistic hideaway of just eleven suites is located on the banks of the river Attingal Aaru in Kerala. Surrounded by lush greenery, the wellness retreat is located in a small, quiet village, off the main grid, but not too far from it.

Personalised, bespoke treatments are the key and the all-inclusive therapies and health treatments come as standard. High-quality food based on the theme of what is referred to as the ‘satvik’ or Ayurveda diet, is freshly prepared daily and carefully balanced to give one’s digestive system the opportunity to return to perfect health. Mekosha is also home to a lovely butterfly garden where a lot of indigenous butterfly species can be found.