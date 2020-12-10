This is how your online shopping via WhatsApp can be better

This is how your online shopping via WhatsApp can be better

WhatsApp has introduced a new ‘Add to Cart’ button on the app, which is going to improve the shopping experience even more on the instant messaging platform.

Recently, Facebook-owned company introduced ‘Shopping Button’ in the app, through which users can easily browse the catalogs of the business on the platform and place their order. At the same time, through the ‘Cart’ feature, WhatsApp has taken a step further to improve the shopping experience on the platform. In this feature, users can view different products, place their order by creating an order in the card, and can also pay for the order through WhatsApp.

In the latest update of WhatsApp, the ‘Add to Cart’ button has been added, through which users can browse the catalog of WhatsApp Business Account on the app. Through this new button, users can add multiple items from one merchant to a cart and place their order by sharing with the merchant.

Like any other e-commerce website or mobile app, WhatsApp also gives users the option to remove the product list from the cart. While browsing the catalog of the business account, users can click on the icon of New to see all the items that they have added to their cart.

Once the item is added to the cart, the single message is shared with the seller associated with the WhatsApp business account. The seller then reports that the order is confirmed. The payment process can also be completed through WhatsApp Pay, after which the delivery process starts. WhatsApp has also introduced an ‘open for business’ sticker pack for merchants, which can be used to promote businesses with groups and chats on the platform.

Using the cart feature, users can place orders for different items in a single message, in addition, WhatsApp has also made it easier to manage orders for business accounts.

This new experience of WhatsApp has been made live for global users.

(Source: hindi.gadgets360.com)