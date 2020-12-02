This is how you can keep Aadhaar Card data safe

This is how you can keep Aadhaar Card data safe

The Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a very important document. Aadhar card records the demographic and biometric information of a user. Along with this, a unique number is also issued to the user.

The importance of Aadhaar can be gauged from the fact that it is used to take advantage of all government schemes, from the admission of the child to the school.

Often people are concerned about the security of Aadhaar data. There is fear of Aadhaar information being leaked, bank account hacked through Aadhaar information, and other personal information being leaked in the cardholders.

In such a situation, UIDAI allows cardholders to lock the Aadhaar number. Cardholders can take help of Aadhaar registered mobile number to lock the Aadhaar number. That is, you can lock the Aadhaar number via SMS.

For this, the first one has to give space by writing GETOTP in SMS. After this, the last four digits of your Aadhaar number have to be written and sent to 1947. After this SMS, 6 digit OTP is received on the registered mobile number.

After this, you will have to send another SMS. For this, send the last four digits of the Aadhaar number after LOCKUID and 6 digits OTP 1947 by giving space. After doing so your Aadhaar number will be locked.

(Source: jansatta.com)