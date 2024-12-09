This human washing machine is sure to amaze you, get washed and dried in 15 minutes

Japan: The land of the rising sun, Japan again did something utterly revolutionary which has everybody under a spell. This innovation country is always on the curve, pushing and breaking the edge of what tech and creativity can bring. And its latest brainchild is no exception.

A new AI-powered ‘human washing machine’ developed in Japan which promises a 15-minute wash and dry experience. Engineers in Japan have built a ‘human washing machine of the future’ or the ‘Mirai Ningen Sentakuki’ which uses AI to analyze your body before using a customized ‘wash-and-dry’ process.

Reportedly, an Osaka-based showerhead company named Science Co has invented a AI-powered human washing machine which takes just 15 minutes to wash a human. The machine looks like a pod or a cockpit of a fighter jet. One has to climb into the plastic pod first and it’ll get filled with warm water and then high speed water jets containing small air bubbles. The bubbles will produce a small light pressure which will help in removing the dirt from the skin. The user have to sit in the electrode connected chair which will gather biological information to ensure the user is washed at an appropriate temperature. Not only the body, it can also ‘wash the mind’ using artificial intelligence.

The AI-powered sensor will collect biological information to figure out if you need to be soothed and will project a specifically selected calming video onto the inside of the plastic pod.

Reportedly, the new innovative brainchild of Japan’s is all set to be displayed at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan where 1,000 guests will try it out. But it has not confirmed when this device will be available for public purchase or how much it may cost.