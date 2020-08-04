This ATM card will support you in bad times! You will get Rs 10 lakh; Know how to make this card

This ATM card will support you in bad times! You will get Rs 10 lakh; Know how to make this card

You will often have to use your ATM card only to withdraw cash or do shopping. If you also have RuPay’s ATM card, then you can be happy, because RuPay’s ATM card can be very useful in your trouble. Actually, on this RuPay ATM card you get insurance of 10 lakh rupees for free. Along with this, there are many more attractive benefits of this card, about which very few people are aware.

This card is economical: If the entire process is done in the country, then making transactions with this card is more economical than any other card.

According to Indian customers Product: This is an Indian scheme. Hence RuPay offers are prepared keeping in mind the Indian consumers.

These benefits are available when used abroad: RuPay card is much cheaper than other cards. The National Payment Corporation of India i.e. NPCI has taken this initiative. NPCI also gives the amount claimed through this card. If you use this card abroad, then you get 5% cashback on usage in ATM and 10% cashback on usage through POS machine.

Insurance facility: Customers holding RuPay’s non-premium card get insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability. However, the amount of premium card holders is Rs 2 lakh.

How to get this RuPay card: Let us tell you that all major government banks including SBI and PNB issue this card. Most private banks including HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are also issuing this card. You can inquire about this with your bank. In case of accident or death due to accident, insurance cover is available.

RuPay Card is of two types – Classic and Premium. There is a cover of Rs 1 lakh on the classic card and up to Rs 10 lakh on premium. Click on the link for more details https://www.rupay.co.in/sites/all/themes/rupay/document/Insurance-Cover-RuPay-Debit-Cards.pdf.