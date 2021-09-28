This 22-year-old college student clears UPSC in first attempt without coaching

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Final Results 2020 on September 24. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B.’

However, Adarsh Kant Shukla from Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) drew everyone’s attention as he cleared the exam in his first attempt itself and secured the 149th Rank. What surprised most is that he is that being a college student, Shukla cleared Civil Services without any coaching classes. Now, he is all set to join as an IPS officer.

While speaking about the persons behind his success, Adarsh gave all the credits to his parents.

Aadarsh belongs to a simple family. His father Radhakant is working as an accountant in a private firm, while his mother Geeta Shukla is a homemaker and his sister, Sneha, is now studying for PCSJ (Judiciary Services) after completing LLM.

Radhakant and Geeta of Madna village moved to Barabanki 20 years ago for better circumstances. They brought up Aadarsh and his sister Sneha by fighting against all odds.

Adarsh’s father always wanted to crack the civil services. However, he could not appear for the exams despite preparing due to financial crises. But now his son has fulfilled his dreams.

According to reports, the 22-year-old was a topper in his High School and Intermediate exams. Besides, he is also a gold medallist in BSc with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). He was studying at Lucknow-based National PG College.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for Adarsh Kant Shukla.