Think just one cigarette won’t hurt? Know the risks

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We all are well aware of cigarettes being injurious to our health but some of us believe that one cigarette once in a while is harmless.

There is nothing called too little or too much when it comes to smoking. Having one cigarette while going to bed might seem quite less as compared to two three cigarettes per day, however, health experts clarify that even minimal smoking can have impacts on the health.

The claim of safety through a less number of cigarettes does not stand true. One cigarette still introduces harmful elements within the body.

Smoking has definite impacts on our blood vessels and on the cardio-vascular system which is important in case of stroke.

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Even if you have one cigarette before you sleep it does not in any way make them safe. Smoking is still smoking no matter what the time. Having a daily night cap causes damage in the long run.

Thinking that it is just one cigarette a day, making it a daily ritual means the damage would continue consistently.

The best to do about smoking is not to cut down on the number of cigarettes but to not smoke at all.

Also read: 6 Everyday Habits That May Raise Your Blood Pressure