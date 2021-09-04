These zodiac signs may end up getting a divorce

“Marriage is the most natural state of man, and the state in which you will find solid happiness.” – Benjamin Frank. As true as this line is, it is also important for the events in a relationship to be based on the couple’s mutual understanding or else, it is eventually likely to break. Other factors like, lack of compatibility, lack of inclusion, not allowing personal space, etc. can also lead to divorces. There is an increase in number of couples splitting up in this era especially amid the lockdown, which has also affected many people mentally.

However,there are a few zodiac signs which are likely to lean towards divorces. Learn more about it here.

Aries

Aries always looks for an emotional connection with their partner, especially after marriage. But, they are also very straightforward and don’t like to beat around the bush. Therefore, when there is lack of passion and understanding with their partners they will opt for mutual separation.

Gemini

The twin flame is practical when it comes to choosing their partner. Before giving in to their own emotions they like to consider what direction their relationship with their partner is moving to. Therefore, when they feel like there is no point in investing more time or money in a relationship they decide to get separate. Instability in the marriage will not make them think twice before deciding getting divorced.

Leo

When Leo gets married they put a lot of emphasis on loyalty. They are as loyal as they expect their partners to be. However, if they ever find their partner cheating on them, they won’t sit quietly driving the relationship all alone. Disloyalty will definitely make a Leo file for a divorce.

Scorpio

The personality that Scorpios possess is highly dominating and possessive that often tends to tie down their partners. It is because they try to impose a lot of restrictions on their partner, they are likely to get divorce. Scorpios themselves could ruin their relationship.

Pisces

Pisces are scared of misunderstandings; they are loyal beings and expect their partners to have faith in them. They tend to build their relationship around a lot of patience but, whenever they feel like they are not getting back the same kind of love they are investing on their partners, they are likely to call it off. Also, if they suspect their partner of being secretive and aloof they decide to go on a detective spree. If their suspicion turns true, they won’t spend a moment rethinking their relationship and would decide to get a divorce.