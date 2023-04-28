These students to get Rs 50,000 under Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship

The Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship 2023-24 is a CSR initiative of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) that aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing engineering courses at specified 20 NITs across India and encourage them to pursue their higher studies, gain self-confidence, achieve independence and become employable.

Under the Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Program, students enrolled in engineering courses (any year) at specified institutions will be provided with a one-time fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000 to continue their higher education.

Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Eligibility:

Open for engineering students (any year).

Must be enrolled in any of the following 20 NITs across India in the academic year 2023-24:

(NIT Warangal, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Trichy, NIT Calicut, SVNIT Surat, VNIT Nagpur, NIT Kurukshetra, MNIT Allahabad, NIT Surathkal, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Patna, NIT Goa, MANIT Bhopal, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Rourkela, NIT Durgapur, NIT Silchar, NIT Meghalaya and NIT Agartala)

Must have scored at least 55% marks in Class 12 examination.

Annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

Children of employees of BPCL and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

NOTE:

Students already receiving scholarships from other sources are not eligible

Preference will be given to SC/ST/OBC/Women candidates

Benefits of Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship:

One-time fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

Documents needed for Scholarship:

The applicants are required to attach the following documents:

Marksheet of Class 12

Previous year marksheets

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/Voter ID card/driving license/PAN card, etc.)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Letter of recommendation from the college authority (duly signed and stamped)

SC/ST/OBC certificate issued by authorized personnel (if applicable)

Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips)

Certificate of disability (for students with disabilities)

Bank account details of the applicant (bank passbook/cancelled cheque)

Recent passport-size photograph

Click here to apply for Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship.

For more details contact:

In case of any queries, please reach out to:

011-430-92248 (Ext-321) (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6PM)[email protected]

Deadline: June 7, 2023.

(Source: buddy4study.com)