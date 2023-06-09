These students to get Rs 3,000 under Kotak Junior Scholarship
The Kotak Junior Scholarship program is of Kotak Mahindra Group to support further education of Class 11+ meritorious students.
Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) – the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of the Kotak Junior Scholarship program to support further education of Class 11+ meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
With this program, KEF aims to create a strong support system at the grass-root level beyond financial aid to the overall education and development for the future youth of the country.
Eligibility for Kotak Junior Scholarship:
- Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023.
- Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs. 3,20,000/- or less.
- Applicants must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai for Arts, Commerce and Science Streams, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region* for academic year 2023-24.
- Children of employees of Kotak Education Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Junior Scholarship.
Benefits of Kotak Junior Scholarship:
- Scholarship of Rs 3,000 per month
Note:
- This scholarship amount will be reimbursed on a quarterly basis.
- The scholarship fund is designated solely for academic expenses purposes such as tuition fees, books, stationery, travel, and other related educational needs.
- The utilization of the fund can be further tailored based on the specific requirements of the Kotak Education Foundation.
Documents:
- Income certificate (उत्पन्नाचा दाखला) from collector’s office (Either Maharashtra or Indian Govt.) (mandatory)
- Recent passport-size photograph (mandatory)
- Aadhaar card of both the parents and student (mandatory)
- PAN card of at least one earning parent/guardian
- SSC (Class 10) marksheet – e-copy allowed (mandatory)
- School leaving certificate
- If income tax is paid or an IT return is filed by any family member, then the latest copy of the IT return along with 26AS
- Death certificate in the case of a single parent
- Student’s bank account (bank statement or first page of bank passbook)
Click here to apply for Kotak Junior Scholarship.
Contact
- In case of any queries, please reach out to:
- 011-430-92248 (Ext-325) (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6PM)
- kotakjunior@buddy4study.com
Deadline:
- 30-Jun-2023