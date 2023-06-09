These students to get Rs 3,000 under Kotak Junior Scholarship

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) – the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of the Kotak Junior Scholarship program to support further education of Class 11+ meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With this program, KEF aims to create a strong support system at the grass-root level beyond financial aid to the overall education and development for the future youth of the country.

Eligibility for Kotak Junior Scholarship:

Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023.

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs. 3,20,000/- or less.

Applicants must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai for Arts, Commerce and Science Streams, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region* for academic year 2023-24.

Children of employees of Kotak Education Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Junior Scholarship.

Benefits of Kotak Junior Scholarship:

Scholarship of Rs 3,000 per month

Note:

This scholarship amount will be reimbursed on a quarterly basis.

The scholarship fund is designated solely for academic expenses purposes such as tuition fees, books, stationery, travel, and other related educational needs.

The utilization of the fund can be further tailored based on the specific requirements of the Kotak Education Foundation.

Documents:

Income certificate (उत्पन्नाचा दाखला) from collector’s office (Either Maharashtra or Indian Govt.) (mandatory)

Recent passport-size photograph (mandatory)

Aadhaar card of both the parents and student (mandatory)

PAN card of at least one earning parent/guardian

SSC (Class 10) marksheet – e-copy allowed (mandatory)

School leaving certificate

If income tax is paid or an IT return is filed by any family member, then the latest copy of the IT return along with 26AS

Death certificate in the case of a single parent

Student’s bank account (bank statement or first page of bank passbook)

Click here to apply for Kotak Junior Scholarship.

Contact

In case of any queries, please reach out to:

011-430-92248 (Ext-325) (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6PM)

kotakjunior@buddy4study.com

Deadline: