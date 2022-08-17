These PAN card holders may be in trouble if they do not make changes, check details
PAN card is used as an essential document in today’s time. From filing income tax returns to making transactions of large sums in the bank, it is used. Apart from this, it is also used for many important works.
If you have got a PAN card made earlier and you are married, then it is necessary for you to change your surname and address. So that there is no problem at the time of any important work. Here you will be told how you can make changes in your PAN card.
In this way, you can change the surname and address
- First, you have to click on the link https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html.
- After that, you can now fill the application form.
- It needs to be noted that all the necessary information given here should be filled in.
- After that, you have to submit online.
- Now select the cell which is created in front of your name and enter your PAN in the form.
- After this, the information given in the form will have to be verified.
- For verification, you have to click on ‘Validate’ option.
- After that, you have to proceed further by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button.
You will have to pay 110 rupees, after filling the fee form completely, you will now have to move towards payment. You will have to pay Rs 110 for your address in India and Rs 1020 for your address outside India through online net banking or through your debit, credit or cash card. After the payment is done, you have to download and fill the PAN application form. After this, you can take out the hard copy of this form through a printout. Now paste your two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.
This work is also necessary to tell you that along with the application form, the necessary documents also have to be self-attested. Without doing this, no changes can be made to your PAN. After this, if you have applied for NSDL, then the application has to be sent to NSDL through the post. Through this process, you can make changes to your PAN card.
(Sources: jansatta.com)