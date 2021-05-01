Many important rules have changed in our country. It is very important for us to know what has changed from the month of May. If you are still unaware of them, then it is important for you to read this news as it will affect you in one way or the other.

So let us tell you what are the things that is going to change from the month of May:

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is the first change in this list to be associated with the tech world, it is connected to the most used platform WhatsApp. Actually, WhatsApp has asked people to accept their privacy policy. If you have not used WhatsApp privacy yet, then before May 15, you will have to accept the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. If you do not do this, then after 15 May you will not be able to use WhatsApp. At this time, the company is constantly alerting its users to accept its policy.

Online registration for vaccination should be done by people over 18 years of age: From May 1, people older than 18 years will be vaccinated. For this, the process of online registration has started. After registration, the date, place and name of the hospital will be known. This time it has been made mandatory to register to get all vaccinated. To get this vaccine, you have to register online with the CoWIN and Aarogya Setu app. The registration process on the Arogya Setu App and Cowin is the same.

For this, first, you have to tap on login/register. After this, you have to enter your mobile number. Then OTP will come on your mobile, from which the mobile number will have to be verified. After this, you have to choose one of the options in one of the photo ID cards like Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License. Apart from this, information like name, date of birth will have to be given. After this, you will see the page on which you can add 4 more people to your mobile number to get the vaccine. After this, as soon as you enter your PIN code, a list of vaccination centers will open in front of you. In this way, the vaccination date and timing will be available from where the vaccine can be installed.

