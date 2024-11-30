These important rules are changing from December 1, know them as some of them will affect your daily life and finances

The month of December, the last month of the year 2024, is beginning from tomorrow and with this, different rules are going to change. Each and every citizen of the country needs to know about the new rules as some of them will affect the day-to-day life and finances.

A total of five rules including LPG Cylinder prices and SBI Credit Card are going to change from December 1. Have a quick look at what to expect:

LPG Cylinder prices:

The LPG cylinder is one of the basic needs which are required by all in daily life. The LPG cylinder prices, be it for commercial or domestic, gets revised on the 1st of each month as the oil marketing companies (OMCs) change the price of LPG cylinders. For the last time, the price of LPG cylinder was revised in October. The commercial gas cylinder price was hiked by Rs 48. As the prices were not revised in the month of November, it is expected that there might be some changes in both domestic and commercial rates.

TRAI’s new rules to curb fake OTPs:

The telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) has asked telecom companies to provide message traceability with an aim to curb fake OTPs that can give scammers access to people’s devices and cause large financial losses. This new rule will come into effect from tomorrow.

Credit Card rules are going to change:

Different banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), YES Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are going to change their credit card rules. While the SBI credit card users will no longer get reward points on transactions related to digital gaming platforms, the YES Bank credit card users can redeem the reward points for flights and hotels. Likewise, Axis Ban and HDFC Bank also have revised reward point rules and credit card fees which will come into effect from tomorrow.

Bank Holidays:

Banks will be closed for 17 days in next month i.e in December. So, plan your works at the banks and transactions accordingly.

Maldives tourist fee hike: