These Facebook users will get jailed, check whether you are one of them

Nowadays most people are using social media platforms to express their thoughts or post something they like. Facebook and Instagram are now considered as the most popular social media platforms. However, you need to be very careful if using Facebook. You can go to jail for your little mistake. Be careful if you are posting anything or giving comments on any post. Do not make such mistake even by mistake.

Many Facebook users simply use the social media platform without knowing about its rules and regulations. There are certain rules for which you will have to go to jail if do not obey them. If you are active on Facebook then you must know about it.

According to the new rules of the Facebook, strict action may be taken against you if you comment on a poster that is racist or has some links with any particular religion.

Similarly, you will face action if you are harassing or insulting someone or posting some obscene photos in any post. You may also face legal action if your comments or statements in any photo, video or text messages are violent.

Likewise, you also can file a complaint against anyone who makes such derogatory and obscene comments on any of your posts. Every user on Facebook has the option to report any comment. This allows the users to report inappropriate comments to Facebook.

Therefore, you must refrain from making such comments on Facebook so that no action will be taken against you and you can use the app happily without any restrictions.