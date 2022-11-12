These employees can apply for higher EPS pension under EPF scheme

The Supreme Court has upheld the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014. Now, existing members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), who had not opted for enhanced pension coverage prior to 2014, have another opportunity to jointly do so with their employers within the next four months.

As per the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, the existing EPS members (as on September 1, 2014) along with their employers can contribute up to 8.33 percent of their ‘actual’ salaries — as against 8.33 percent of the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month — towards pension.

With this, the SC has also canceled the requirement in the 2014 amendments that required employees to contribute 1.16 percent of the salary exceeding Rs 15,000 per month.

Note that the basic salary for the purposes of calculating the pension still remains at Rs 15,000 per month, which was first notified by the EPFO in 2014. This means that even if basic salary is higher than Rs 15,000 the employer’s contribution to the pension will continue to be calculated on a basic salary of Rs 15,000.

However, the new SC ruling has offred a chance to employees who were members of the EPS as on September 1, 2014 and had been making a higher contribution to the EPS – i.e., contribution on their actual salary if it was higher than Rs 15,000 per month. These employees are now required to give a joint declaration, along with their employer, to the EPFO in order to continue making contributions on the higher amount. This declaration must be given within four months from the date of the judgment, which is November 4, 2022. That means the last date to submit the declaration is March 4, 2023. For employees making this declaration, the pension will be calculated on their higher salary (and not at the capped Rs 15,000 per month).

The apex court held that the power to require members to make these additional contributions was not available under Section 6A of the EPF Act (under which the EPS was framed). However, it has kept this portion in abeyance for 6 months, so that the EPFO can understand how to obtain additional contributions to the pension fund in such a way that the fund is not depleted.