These 9 Post Office Schemes Can Double Your Money In Some Years, Check Details

Post Office Saving Schemes: Post Office runs many saving schemes. The most important thing about these schemes is that the government is guaranteed on this. That means your money will not be lost. Here are some savings schemes of the post office which can help you to get double your money within some years.

Let’s know the post office savings schemes and their interest rates.

Post Office Time Deposit Scheme

At the time of 1 year to 3 years time deposit (TD) of the post office, 5.5 percent interest is being received. If you invest in it, then your money will double in about 13 years. Similarly, you are getting 6.7% interest on a 5-year time deposit. If money is invested with this interest rate, then your money will double in about 10.75 years.

Post Office Saving Bank Account Scheme

If you keep your money in a post office saving account, then you may have to wait a long time for the money to double. Because it gets only 4 percent interest, that is, your money will become double in 18 years.

Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme

You are currently being paid 5.8 percent interest on the Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), so if the money is invested with this interest rate, it will double in about 12.41 years.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

At present, 6.6 percent interest is being received on the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), if the money is invested with this interest rate, it will double in about 10.91 years.

Post Office Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

The Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) of the Post Office is currently paying an interest of 7.4%. Your money will double in this scheme in about 9.73 years.

Post Office PPF Scheme

The current 15-year public provident fund (PPF) of the post office is currently getting 7.1 percent interest. That is, it will take about 10.14 years to double your money at this rate.

Post Office Sukanya Samriddhi Account

The Sukanya Samriddhi account scheme of the post office is currently getting the highest interest of 7.6%. In this scheme being run for girls, it will take about 9.47 years to double the money.

Post Office National Saving Certificate Scheme

At present, 6.8% interest is being paid on the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of the post office. This is a 5-year savings scheme, in which income tax can also be saved by investing. If money is invested with this interest rate, it will double in about 10.59 years.

Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme

At present, 6.9 percent interest is being given in the post office Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme. With this interest rate, the amount invested here doubles in 124 months (10 years and 4 months).