These 5 Supplements Could Be Harming Your Health, Details Here

Nutritional antioxidants or supplements are packed with good health and help you get over various health deficiencies. However, many of them, if taken without a prescription or too much can be detrimental to your health. If you read the article may know about the hidden harmful supplements and keep yourself healthy by insides.

When it comes to taking supplements, there is always so much hype about their benefits that the lines between facts and fiction often blur. Basically dietary supplements can improve overall health and help mange some health conditions. For example: Calcium and vitamin D help keep bones strong and reduce bone loss. Folic acid decreases the risk of certain birth defects. But some supplements are really harmful for your body.

Even though experts always recommend taking vitamins and minerals- essential to health – to overcome many nutritional deficiencies, none of them come without risks and side effects. American Journal of Public health has found that few supplements like the ones for weight loss or vitamins are associated with an essential with an increased risk of severe liver damage. Ingredients like green tea extract, when taken in large amounts, can also be toxic to the liver and can damage it surely! You should know about these harmful supplements and should avoid it:

Vitamin D

If you choose to take vitamin D supplements, 10 micrograms a day will be enough for most people. Do not take more than 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful. This applies to adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and the older people and children aged 11 to 17. Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption in your body and great for your overall health and well-being. It protects your bones and prevents diseases like osteoporosis. However, vitamin D supplements are super tricky as high doses can even be fatal. In those who are healthy , vitamin D blood levels higher than 100 nanograms per millilitre can trigger extra calcium absorption and cause muscle pain, mood disorders, abdominal pain, and kidney stones. According to the recent study, people older than 65 years can reduce the risk of fractures and falls by supplementing their diet with least 1,000 IU of vitamins D daily, apart from taking calcium supplements and eating vitamin D- rich foods.

Calcium

Calcium is extremely important for a strong skeletal structure, but too much of it can also be equally harmful. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 2,500 mg per day of adults from ages 19-50 years, and more than 2,000 mg per day for individuals 51 years and over, can lead to problems. If you have low calcium blood levels despite having adequate dietary intake, your doctor may prescribe a calcium supplement.

Weight loss supplements

Most weight loss supplements promise quick and sure shot result but often come with dangerous side effects. Many of these products are a mix of herbs and stimulants that cause severe health issues- directly affecting your liver and kidneys and can be life-threatening!

Beta-carotene

Beta-carotene is an antioxidant found in colourful fruits and vegetables. Even though it is beneficial when consumed through food, beta-carotene supplements pose significant risks, especially for those who smoke. According to recent studies, high dose of beta-carotene supplements increase the risk of lung cancer in smokers and those exposed to asbestos. A comprehensive study published in the Journal of National Cancer Institute found that beta-carotene supplementation was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and mortality smokers.

Caffeine supplements

Caffeine supplements are often used to boost energy and enhance athletic performance. While a cup of tea or coffee is generally safe, caffeine supplements can lead to excessive consumption. High doses of caffeine can cause jitteriness, anxiety, heart palpitations, and in extreme cases. cardiac arrest. A high caffeine intake can cause atrial fibrillation , a type of irregular heartbeat that increases the risk of stroke and heart failure. Over reliance on caffeine supplements can also lead to dependency and withdrawal symptoms, including headaches and fatigue.