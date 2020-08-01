These 5 rules will change from today; Know about them as they will affect everyone

These 5 rules will change from today; Know about them as they will affect everyone

Many changes are going to take place from today which is going to affect you too. If you do digital transactions, then you need to know about this change. If you shop online, then from today (August 1), you will have special information about any product.

Let us know which rules are going to change from August 1. If you are going to buy a new car or bike then you can benefit. At the same time there is a good news for the farmers of the country. Mainly there are going to be 5 changes.