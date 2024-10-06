The hidden truth: non-veg in ‘vegetarian’ products, read details to know more

Think you’re sticking to a vegetarian diet? Think again. Many seemingly innocent foods hide animal-derived ingredients, Going veggie isn’t just about skipping the meat; it’s about being mindful of every ingredient. Yet, some foods cleverly disguise animal-derived components, putting vegetarian principles at risk. Get ready to rethink your grocery list as we expose 10 everyday vegetarian items with unexpected non-veg ingredients.

Here is a list of 10 vegetarian-sounding items that may surprisingly contain animal-derived ingredients:

Refried beans

While traditional refried beans are vegetarian, some recipes or preparations may include non-vegetarian ingredients. some brands use lard or animal fat to prepare refried beans.
Wine

Wine can be non-veg due to various factors in the fining process. Some winemakers use gelatin, isinglass, or egg whites. Some wines are aged in oak barrels previously used for animal-based fining.
Cheese

some types, like Parmesan, use rennet from animal stomach lining. Look for Vegan Society logo or PETA’s “Cruelty-Free” logo to ensure that you are not buying cheese with unexpected non-veg ingredients.
Bread

some types, like bagels, may contain L-cysteine from animal hair. Pig fat is used in some breads. Some breads, like challah or brioche, contain eggs.
Pasta sauces 

some pasta sauces contain anchovies or animal-based broth. Choose vegan cheese alternatives. Opt for vegetable-based stocks. check “Vegan-friendly” or “Vegetarian-friendly” labels before buying anything.
Vegetable burgers

Some contain eggs, gelatin, or animal-based fillers. Some burgers contain non-veg protein sources such as, gelatin-based protein, egg whites, dairy-based protein, whey protein. Some may contain hidden non-veg ingredients like refined sugar (bone char) and natural flavors (may contain animal-derived products).
Fruit juices

Some fruit juice making companies use gelatin or isinglass as fining agents. Carmine, cochineal insect shells are used as a colorant in some fruit juice. Few fruit juice may contain L-Cysteine, amino acid derived from animal hair or feathers.
Marshmallows

Marshmallows typically made with gelatin from animal bones. To prepare homemade vegan marshmallow, use plant-based gelatin substitutes and choose vegan-friendly sweeteners.
Certain types of yogurt

Some types of yogurt may contain gelatin or animal-based thickeners. Some vegan yogurt alternatives are, plant-based milks (e.g., soy, almond, coconut), vegan yogurt brands, homemade yogurt using vegan ingredients.

Next time you see a ‘vegetarian’ label, double-check. Your attention can make a difference. Ask for clear information and animal-free ingredients.

