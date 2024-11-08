Temporary Disablement Benefit: Know who is eligible and what benefits are available

The Temporary Disablement Benefit (TDB) is one of the disablement benefits provided under the ESI Scheme for insured persons. TDB is payable to an employee who suffers employment injury or Occupational Disease and is certified to be temporarily incapable of working.

Temporary Disablement Benefit:

TDB is payable to an employee who suffers employment injury (EI) or Occupational Disease and is certified to be temporarily incapable to work. “Employment Injury” has been defined under Section 2(8) of the Act, as a personal injury to an employee caused by accident or occupational disease arising out of and in the course of his employment, being in insurable employment, whether the accident occurs or the occupational disease is contracted within or outside the territorial limits of India.

Certificates Required for TDB:

Accident Report in form 12, Form 7 & 8 and ESIC Med.13.

Eligibility for TDB:

The benefit is not subject to any contributory conditions. An IP is eligible from the day he joins the insurable employment.

TDB Rate:

TDB Rate is 90% of average daily wages.

Duration of TDB:

There is no prescribed limit for the duration of TDB. This is payable as long as temporary disablement lasts and significant improvement by treatment is possible. If a Temporary Disablement spell lasts for less than 3 days (excluding day of accident), IP will be paid sickness benefit, if otherwise eligible. A special point for IMOs/IMPs is that some IPs may resist taking a Final Certificate especially before 3 days for fear of loss of TDB.