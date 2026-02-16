Teething Troubles: How to support your baby through fussy mealtimes

Advertisement

Teething Troubles: A Gentle Guide for Parents

We have seen many babies suddenly become fussy during mealtimes because of teething. When this change happens, it is completely normal for parents to feel worried. However, teething is a natural developmental process where the 20 milk teeth gradually erupt through the gums. This can begin as early as six months and continue up to three years of age.

Each tooth eruption phase typically lasts around one to one and a half weeks. During this time, babies may feel discomfort, and while we cannot stop the process, we can certainly help manage the pain and soothe them.

Common Signs of Teething

Parents can look out for several signs that indicate teething:

Swollen or tender gums

Increased crying and fussiness

Pulling or itching ears

Chewing on objects constantly

Changes in sleep patterns

Excess drooling

Mild facial rash

Temporary drop in appetite

Slight rise in body temperature (not a high fever)

A few loose stools

It is important to note that high fever is not caused by teething. If a baby experiences diarrhea three to four times a day, it is more likely due to infection from putting various objects into the mouth rather than teething itself.

How to Soothe Teething Pain

There are simple and safe remedies that can ease discomfort:

Offer cool teethers or chilled fruit in a safe feeder.

Use popsicle moulds with fruit puree for a soothing treat.

Allow the baby to chew on a clean, cool washcloth.

Gently massage the gums with a clean, wet gauze.

Ensure all items are properly sterilized before use.

Most importantly, babies need comfort and reassurance. Extra cuddles, patience, and emotional support go a long way during this phase.

Managing Mealtimes During Teething

During meals, offer softer and cooler foods such as chilled yogurt with rice or safe resistive foods to dip into purees, like pineapple core, watermelon rind, mango pit, chicken drumstick bone (under supervision), or chilled vegetable sticks.

It is normal for appetite to decrease temporarily. However, if reduced appetite continues beyond two weeks, consult a healthcare professional. Maintain regular mealtime routines and continue offering age-appropriate foods without pressure. Avoid distractions or forcing bites, as this can create unhealthy eating habits.

Providing extra milk and keeping the baby well hydrated during this time is helpful. Trust the process teething is temporary, and with the right support, babies move through it smoothly.

Easy Cooling Recipes for Teething Babies

Banana Chia Blend (6+ months):

Mash ripe banana and blend with one teaspoon soaked chia seeds (soaked for 15 minutes in ¼ cup water), a pinch of cinnamon, and one teaspoon coconut oil. Adjust consistency with water, coconut milk, or breast milk. Chill for one hour or freeze in popsicle moulds before serving.

Berry Coconut Chia Pudding (6+ months):

Mix ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk with two tablespoons chia seeds and one tablespoon mashed seasonal berries. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon. Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled the next day.

Ragi Fruit Porridge (7+ months):

Cook two teaspoons ragi flour with ¾ cup water. Once thickened, add three tablespoons steamed and mashed fruit such as apple, pear, banana, or papaya. Stir in a few drops of ghee. Serve slightly cooled, with a chilled soft fruit piece on the side.

Teething can be challenging for both babies and parents, but it is only a phase. With patience, comfort, and simple soothing strategies, families can navigate this stage with confidence and care.

