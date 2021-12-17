TCS Jobs: Fresh Arts, Commerce And Science Graduates At 4.2 Lakh Salary, Apply Now

Bhubaneswar: TCS has advertised for job opportunities for Arts, Commerce and Science graduates from the 2022 year of passing to for exciting careers.

The candidates will be part of TCS’ fastest-growing units – Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Life Sciences in various enriching roles that amplify their career growth.

Application Process for TCS BPS Fresher Hiring – Year of Passing (YoP) 2022:

Mandatory steps to register for TCS BPS Fresher Hiring:

Step 1. Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal here

Step 2. Register and apply for the TCS BPS Fresher Hiring process. Kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘BPS’ and proceed to fill your details.

Step 3. Submit your application form

For step-by-step guide, Click here

Click here to take the Mock Test and prepare better for the TCS BPS Fresher Hiring Test

Important Note:

You must have all your original academic documents as applicable (Till fifth semester marksheets)

Communication related to the Test will be shared with you on your registered email ID from TCS iON

TCS does not send job offers / any hiring related communication from unofficial email ids like Gmail, Rediff mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail etc.

TCS does not ask candidates to deposit any money for job offers

TCS is not associated with any external agency / company to conduct any interviews or make offers of employment on its behalf

In Case of Doubts Contact the Helpdesk of TCS:

For any assistance, please reach out to our TCS Helpdesk Team.

Email ID: [email protected] and Helpdesk number: 022-67784065