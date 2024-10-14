Tamil Nadu Board examination schedule announced for Classes 10, 11, 12, see details here

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday announced the schedule for the Tamil Nadu board examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12.

As per the schedule, the exams for Class 12 will begin on March 3, 2025 and will go on till March 25. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from February 2 to 14, said the minister.

The exams for Class 11 will be conducted from 5th April to 27th April while the practical exams will be held from February 15 to 21. The Class 10 exams will be held from March 28 to April 15, and practical exams will be from February 22 to 28.

A total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 final examination in 2023-24, with a pass percentage of 91.55 per cent. Among the 4,47,061 female candidates, 4,22,591 passed, achieving a pass rate of 94.55 per cent. Of the 4,47,203 male students who took the SSLC exam, 88.58 per cent cleared it.

Similarly, the pass percentage for Class 11 was 91.16 per cent, while Class 12 saw a pass rate of approximately 93 per cent. (ANI)