Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, according for an estimated 20 lakh cases and 10.8 lakh deaths. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), the disease occurs mostly in older adults, with most people diagnosed aged 65 or older. The average age of people when diagnosed is about 70, the US health body shares.

While lung cancer is often considered an older person’s disease, young people can also develop it. Although the risk factors and causes among young people may differ from those of older people, early diagnosis remains the top priority to avoid complications.

Lung Cancer Prevalence In Young Adults

According to the expert lung cancer in young adults is relatively rare compared to its prevalence in order individuals, but it can be particularly devastating due to the unexpected nature of its occurrence.

While smoking remains the leading cause of Lung Cancer, several factors can contribute to this disease in young people. These include exposure to second hand smoke, environmental toxins, and genetic predisposition.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), smoking accounts for approximately 85% pf all lung cancer cases. However, when it comes to young people with lung cancer, they’re more likely to be non-smokers than smokers, as per a review published in the Translational Lung Cancer Research.

In addition, genetics is sais to account for 8% of lung cancer developments. This means that a person is at an increased risk to developing risk on their genetic makeup. Moreover, a family history of lung cancer meaning that the risk of lung cancer can increase if a family member has the disease or has had it in the past. However, having a family history of lung cancer does not necessarily mean one will surely develop the disease.

Air pollution and lack of nutrients can also contribute to the burden, advising people, especially young adults to have a balanced diet, indulge in regular exercising, avoid smoking, and have air pollution protectors in place.

Warning Signs of Lung Cancer

Persistent cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Unexplained weight loss

It is important to note that, early symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for other less severe conditions, leading to delayed diagnosis. If diagnosed, treatment potions typically involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies ,depending on the stage and type of lunge cancer.

Preventive measures to reduce your risk of lung cancer, here are a few tips to follow:

Smoking cessation.

Minimise exposure to environmental toxins.

Get regular health check-ups to detect any early warning signs.

Raise awareness about the potential risks.

Advocate for a heathier lifestyle among young adults.

However, for a long time lung cancer was relatively rare disease. It’s only since the 20th century that incidences began to rise and today has become a major contributor to global fatalities. Every year 1 August is observed as World Lung Cancer Day to spread awareness about cancer, the need for self-examination.

In India, cases are reported to increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Men are more likely to develop lung cancer than women to develop breast cancer. A recent study found an increase in the number of non-smoking lung cancer patients presenting to outpatient clinics. These patients include relatively young women!

