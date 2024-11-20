Supplement warning! Influencer pharmacist reveals hidden dangers of popular choices

The spreading of the health trend via social media confuses one between fact and fad. Unsubstantiated diets and remedies endorsed by influential people and celebrities are scientifically unprovoked. The experts opine that new practices require consultation with experts. False claims result in massive waste and harm through time and money. Be cautious and prioritize evidence-based information for expert validation. Only with a critical eye and wise decisions will well-being be maintained. Be wary of quick fixes and miracle cures, but look for sound guidance. Fact-checking through trusted sources will help protect your health from unsubstantiated fads. UK pharmacist and social media influencer Amina Khan warns against three trendy supplements popular among young people.
Gummy bear supplements: sugar disguised as vitamins
Gummy bears, said to boost overall health or fill nutritional gaps, are essentially sugar pills with very little actual nutrition. With a high sugar content, such supplements may cause:
- Mineral toxicity
- Obesity
- Dental issues
- Metabolic problems
Khan advises that for kids, the best options are traditional supplements, available as capsules, tablets, or liquid or spray.
General multivitamins: inactive and even toxic
More than one-third of Americans-65+, in particular-take multivitamins every day, Khan says,
- Very low doses of nutrients
- The nutritional needs of individuals are quite different
- Chances of overdose and adverse reactions from fat-soluble vitamins: A, D, E, and K
Supplements for skin and hair: cancer risk
Advertisements on social media invoke images of mythical makeover results but Khan cautions,
- High dosages of micronutrients: Vitamin A, B6, B12, E, selenium increases cancer risk
- Overdosage among these nutrients is harmful to health
- Risk of long-term side effects.