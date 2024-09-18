Superbugs may lead to death of nearly 40 million people by 2050: Study

In a shocking revelation, superbugs are increasingly becoming resistant to medicines. Infections due to these could kill up to 40 million people by 2050, said a study.

According to a new study published in the journal The Lancet, superbugs are a strain of bacteria or pathogens that are resistant to antibiotics. Their resistance makes them harder to treat. This has led to them becoming a major threat to global health.

69 million deaths would be associated with antimicrobial resistance or AMR, the report read. The research further found that more than a million people died from AMR annually across the globe between 1990 and 2021.

The study further claimed that children below the age group of five are the most venerable. The best is to keep them safe and avoid them from catching infections as far as possible. “Given the high variability of AMR burden by location and age, it is important that interventions combine infection prevention, vaccination, minimization of inappropriate antibiotic use in farming and humans, and research into new antibiotics to mitigate the number of AMR deaths that are forecasted for 2050,” the researchers wrote in The Lancet.