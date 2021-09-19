Suniel Shetty’s favorite book for fitness and a healthy lifestyle

New Delhi: Actor Suniel Shetty is giving major fitness goals with his workout videos and charismatic personality which has enabled him to slow down ageing. With every workout post on his social media, he proves that age is just a number and fitness is not an option but a lifestyle.

The 60-year old actor and businessman, shared the secret mantra to his fitness on his social media handle — “Lose Fat, Get Fittr”, a book authored by Jitendra Chouksey (popularly known as JC), Founder and CEO, Fittr. The actor mentions, “This is one of the best books he has read on wellness and fitness which entails that you do not need to invest in expensive equipment or expensive diets. Instead focus more on your emotional, mental and physical well-being and willingness to workout which is synonymous to what I also believe in.”

Anna also gave credit to JC and the entire Fittr team for his fitness transformation in the past one year and urged his audience to read Lose Fat, Get Fittr as it will help do wonders to one’s fitness journey.