Start business by spending only 10 thousand, income will be up to 50 thousand every month; Follow This Tip

If you are planning to start a business, now we will tell you about a business that you can easily start. Let me tell you that since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented, the business of Pollution Testing Center has grown very fast since then. If you do not have this certificate, you have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Due to this, people are getting these pollution certificates fast. In such a situation, you can earn a good income by opening a pollution check center.

You can earn from the very first day

You can start this business at a low cost. With this, your earnings start from the very first day. According to an estimate, 1-2 thousand rupees can be earned daily from this. That means you can earn from 30 thousand to 50 thousand rupees in a month.

How to start this business

To start this business, you must first get a license from the Regional Transport Officer (RTO).

Apply for this at the nearest RTO office.

Pollution check center can be opened anywhere around petrol pump, automobile workshop.

Along with applying, an affidavit of Rs 10 will have to be given.

Term and condition are also to be written in affidavit.

No Objection Certificate will have to be obtained from the local authority.

Pollution check center has different fees in every state.

Some states also have the facility to apply online.

To apply online, one has to register by going to https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/puc/.

Where how much fees

Delhi-NCR

Application Fee – Rs 5000 (Security Deposit)

Annual fees – Rs 5000

Total – Rs.10000

Keep these things in mind too

Tell you that the pollution check center will have to give a printed certificate on the vehicle’s pollution check.

It is important to have a government sticker in this certificate. Without this it will not be considered valid.

It is important for the Pollution Detection Center to keep the details of all the vehicles in its system for one year.

Only the person in whose name the PUC license is, will have the right to operate it.

Apart from this, action can be taken on operating someone else.

What is needed to open a center?

The most important computers to open a pollution detection center are USB web cameras, inkjet printers, power supplies, internet connections, smoke analyzers. This is added to the separate expense from all license fees.

