People with qualification of 12th have a huge opportunity to get government job. They can take part in the recruitment process of police personnel for which notification have already issued.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Delhi Police have released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable in Delhi Police. As many as 5846 posts will be filled up. The vacancies include 3433 posts for Constable EXE – Male, 226 are for Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 are for constable (Exe) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 are for Constable EXE Female.

Here are the job details:

Total Number of vacancies: 5846 Posts

Name of vacancies: Constable EXE-Male (3433 Posts), Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen, others (226 Posts), Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando (243 Posts), Constable EXE Female (1944 Posts).

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: Aug 1, 2020 to September 7,2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: September 7, 2020

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 9, 2020

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 11, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 14, 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: November 27, 2020 to December 14, 2020

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates holding the qualification of 12th from a recognized Board will be able to apply. Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motorcycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT.

Age Limit: The candidates who are willing to be part of the recruitment process should be 18 to 25 years as on 1 July 2020 (Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1995 and later than 01-07-2002.). However, there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Salary: The selected candidates will get Rs 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03).

Selection Criteria: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

Computer-Based Exam: The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

How to apply: You can apply online on or before September 7, 2020. After the submission of the application, you have to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee: Candidates coming under the SC/ST/PWD/Women category will not have to pay any fee while candidates of other categories will have to pay Rs 100 only.

You can click here to go through the official notification.

You can click here to visit the official website.

You can click here for the online application link.