The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold a competitive examination for the recruitment of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2021 for vacancies in different Ministries and Departments of Government of India and their subordinate offices.

Candidates can apply for SSC MTS 2021 from 5th February 2021 to 21st March 2021 on official website of SSC i.e ssc.nic.in.

The last date for submitting online application Fee is 23rd March 2021 and for paying application fee offline through challan is 29th March 2021.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for submission of online applications: February 05, 2021.

Last Date for submission of online applications: March 21, 2021(23:30)

Last date for making online fee payment: March 23, 2021 (23:30)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: March 25, 2021(23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): March 29, 2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): July 01- July 20, 2021

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 21, 2021

Vacancy Details:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) not revealed the total MTS vacancies. Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the SSC (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate’s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy).

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must have passed 10th Class Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

(Note-Later all qualified candidates called for Document Verification will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc.)

Age Limit:

18-25 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2003)

18-27 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003)

(Age Relaxation: 05 years for SC / ST, 03 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD.)

Salary Details:

Pay Level- 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission.

Application Fee:

For General and OBC candidates – Rs 100. (No fee for SC/ST/ PWD category candidates.)

Selection Process:

The examination will be done through a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on SSC official website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. The last date for registration of online applications is 21st March.

Follow these steps to apply:

-First register on ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home and Login.

-Then Visit SSC Online Application Portal (ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply).

-Now cick on “OTHERS” button and then choose Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff Examination “Apply” link.

Important Links:

Official Notification

Official Website

Apply Online