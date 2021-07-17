SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Online registration open for 25271 posts; Check eligibility, salary and other details
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of SSC Constable GD Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination.
The registration process for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment begins from today that is July 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination through online mode on its official site that is ssc.nic.in.
SSC has conducted this recruitment drive to fill up 25271 posts in various forces. Among which 22424 Posts are for Male candidates and 2847 Posts are for Female candidates.
Important Dates
- Starting date of online applications:July 17, 2021
- Closing date of application: August 31, 2021
- Last date for making online fee payment:September 2, 2021
- Last date for generation of offline Challan:September 4, 2021
Vacancy Details
Total posts- 25271
- Male: 22424 Posts
- Female: 2847 Posts
Eligibility Criteria For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification
The candidates must have passed 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University.
Age limit
Minimum age limit- 18 years
Maximum age limit – 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021.
Selection Process For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021
The selection process of candidates will be based on computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam.
Salary Details
Pay Level-3 Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100
How To Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021?
The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode only. To apply they can visit the official site of SSC that is ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2021.
Application Fees
The application fee is Rs 100.
No application fee for SC/ ST, Women and Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates.
Important Links
SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification PDF