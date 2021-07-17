SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Online registration open for 25271 posts; Check eligibility, salary and other details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of SSC Constable GD Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination.

The registration process for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment begins from today that is July 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination through online mode on its official site that is ssc.nic.in.

SSC has conducted this recruitment drive to fill up 25271 posts in various forces. Among which 22424 Posts are for Male candidates and 2847 Posts are for Female candidates.

Important Dates

Starting date of online applications:July 17, 2021

Closing date of application: August 31, 2021

Last date for making online fee payment:September 2, 2021

Last date for generation of offline Challan:September 4, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 25271

Male: 22424 Posts

Female: 2847 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

Age limit

Minimum age limit- 18 years

Maximum age limit – 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021.

Selection Process For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

The selection process of candidates will be based on computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam.

Salary Details

Pay Level-3 Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

How To Apply For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through online mode only. To apply they can visit the official site of SSC that is ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2021.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100.

No application fee for SC/ ST, Women and Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates.

Important Links

Official Website

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification PDF