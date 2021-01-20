Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invites interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam for the recruitment of the Assistant Section Officer Posts in Intelligence Bureau. The candidate can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission that is ssc.nic.in.

Important Exam Dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

Starting date of application: 29th December

Last date for submission of application: 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan: 6th February 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I: 29th May to 7th June 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam: will be notified later

Vacancies Details:

Details regarding the number of vacancies has not been released.

Age Limit:

18 – 30 Years as on 1st January 2021, the Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit category wise:

OBC- 3 Years

SC/ST- 5 years

PwD plus Gen- 10 years

PwD plus OBC- 13 years

Pwd plus SC/ST- 15 years

Exservicemen- 3 years

Eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Nationality:

A candidate must be a citizen of either India, Nepal, Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 to stay permanently in India.

Salary Details:

Rs 44900 – Rs 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Assistant Section Officer in IB would get an initial pay of around 50,000 (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

How To apply?

Go to official website of the Staff Selection Commission ssc.nic.in.

Register in the website.

Open the application form .

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form of SSC CGL.

Application fee: Rs 100/

Important links:

Official notification:

Official Website:

Register Here

Apply Here