SSB Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 116 Sub Inspector posts; Salary upto Rs 1,12,400 as per 7th CPC

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has published a recruitment advertisement in the employment newspaper to recruit Sub -Inspectors ( Pioneer, Draughtsman, Communication and Staff Nurse) in Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) and Non-Ministerial posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper on official website – http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in.

The online application process for these posts of Sub Inspector has reportedly started from July 17, 2021.

More details on SSB SI 2021 such as vacancy-breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Vacancy Details for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021

Total vacancy in SI posts- 116 Posts

SI (Pioneer) – 18

SI (Draughtsman) – 3

SI (Communication) – 56

SI (Staff Nurse Female) – 39

Salary Details

Pay Level 6 – Rs. 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 as per 7th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021

Educational and Technical Qualification:

SI (Pioneer) – The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institute or university.

SI (Draughtsman) – The candidate must have passed 10th and should have a ITI Certificate. Or 1-year experience in AUTOCAD from a government institute or a recognized institution.

SI (Communication) – Degree in Electronics and Communication OR CS OR IT OR Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized university / institution.

SI (Staff Nurse Female) – The candidate should have passed 10+2 in science or equivalent from a recognized Board or institute and should have a Diploma in General Nursing from an institute recognized by the State or Central government. Must be registered with Central or State Nursing Council.

Age Limit

SI (Pioneer) – Upto 30 years

SI (Draughtsman) – 18 to 30 years

SI (Communication) – Upto 30 years

SI (Staff Nurse Female) – 21 to 30 years

How to Apply for SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

The interested candidates can apply through online mode on official website ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. Application received through other modes will not be accepted and rejected straightaway.

Application Fee

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

