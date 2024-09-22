Spice up your health with beetroot-amla spiced shots, read details

Staying healthy doesn’t have to mean eating boring foods everyday. Nutritious foods can be mouth-watering too.

Spice up your health with beetroot-amla spiced shots. Beetroot-amla drink acts as a natural cleaner for liver and kidneys. It helps in purifying blood, eliminating toxins and gives an instant glow.

Here are 5 game changing benefits of having beetroot-amla spiced shots everyday:

Boosts Antioxidant Levels

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants while Beetroot contains potent antioxidants like betalains and polyphenols. Having beetroot-amla shots everyday can shield your cells from oxidative damage and inflammation. It helps in strengthening the immune system, also prevents seasonal colds and flu effectively.

Supports Immune Function

The vitamin c in amla enhances immune response and reduces illness severity. Beetroot’s fiber and antioxidants properties promote healthy gut bacteria. Daily consumption of beetroot-amla juice can strengthen your immune system against infections and diseases.

Promotes Healthy Digestion

The blend of amla, beetroot works harmoniously to aid in digestion. Amla’s fiber and tannins regulate bowel movements and reduce constipation. Beetroot’s fiber and antioxidants soothe digestive issues and reduce inflammation. This magical juice supports a balanced gut microbiome.

Supports Healthy Skin and Hair

Vitamin C and antioxidants promote collagen production and skin elasticity. Amla is the best source of vitamin c and beetroot is of antioxidant. Fiber in beetroot protect against skin damage and reduce premature aging. Daily dose of amla-beetroot juice can help in achieving a radiant glow by nourishing your skin and hair.

Helps in lowering blood pressure

Beetroot juice is full of nitrates, which helps in relaxing blood vessels, lowering blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart diseases. Nitrates in beetroot juice can enhance oxygen utilization in muscles, improving endurance and exercise efficiency.

How to prepare the beetroot-amla spiced shots ?

To prepare the beetroot-amla spiced shots, you’ll need half a beetroot, a small piece of ginger, a pinch of cinnamon, a few fresh mint leaves, and a pinch of jeera. Blend the beetroot, ginger, and mint leaves. Strain the mixture. Add a pinch of cinnamon and roasted jeera powder to the juice. Mix well and serve fresh.

