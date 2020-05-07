coronavirus prevention in office and home
Photo: inc

Some useful office tips to avoid COVID-19 spread at home

By IANS

New Delhi: In a bid to stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the workplace, FMCG major ITC has shared some key tips for working professionals to avoid the spread of the deadly virus at office as well as home.

According to the advisory, wearing a mask at all times, practising social distancing, sanitize hand on touching any surface and frequently washing hands for at least 20 seconds, are four important rules if you are stepping out for work.

When you reach the office, prefer stairways and if you are taking lifts, maintain distance, use elbows/arms to open doors, and ensure office space, desktop surfaces etc., are sanitized.

When you’re in the office, prefer e-meetings, attend conference room meetings with minimum people and follow strict distancing.

In the office, sanitize/wash your hands with soap and water after the use of equipment like a photocopier, refrigerator, shredder, water dispenser, etc, bring lunch from home and eat strictly in your space.

According to the advisory, people in office should avoid going in and out of office premises, enter and exit once.

After leaving the office, keep masks on, ask family members to keep the door open, leave shoes outside home and bags at the entry.

Wash hands, disinfect bag, shoes, wash clothes and mask your worn and take shower, the advisory said.

