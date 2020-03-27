Social Media becomes a Tool for Young Leaders during Lockdown

New Delhi: As the country is going through an unprecedented 21-day lockdown, it is the social media which is emerging as a tool for communication. The young political leaders are connecting on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook with the masses while maintaining social distancing which is mandatory to ward off coronavirus.

They are expressing their views and are posting videos doing household chores and moreover developing new habits and getting rid of bad ones in the wake of the lockdown.

Former Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora is writing on the social media to express his views about the lockdown. Reacting on the government’s measures on Friday, he wrote, “Only a prolonged nationwide shutdown coupled with targeted testing can prevent COVID-19’s exponential growth. @BillGates makes an important point in the US context. India has taken the 1st in a series of major steps, but may still have a long way to go.”

Similar is the case with Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill who is posting his videos on how to cook while living in Jalandhar and giving his opinion through Twitter.

Shergill wrote, “Govt #COVID2019 Economic Package is case of “Oonth Ke Muu Me Jeera-Too Less for the Ones Who Need More” as:

1. $22.5 bn not enough for 135 Cr population (Singapore 58 Lac-Grant $33 bn)

2. 44Cr+ informal labour force left out

3. Extend EMI Moratorium to farmers.”

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is also sending his video through social media whole reacting on the Covid-19. He lashed out at the Haryana Government for allowing liquor shops to open. However, his attack led to the closure of these shops.

Jitin Prasada, who is in self quarantine in Shahjahanpur after attending the party where bollywood singer Kanika kapoor was present, wrote that the government should ensure payment to the sugarcane farmers.

It is not only the Congress leaders who are interacting with the masses through social media. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav requested all chief ministers to take care of migrant workers which got prompt reply from Aaditya Thackeray, a minister in Maharashtra government and son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP leaders are also posting videos of their hidden talent. Shahnawaz Hussain posted a video of his singing on bollywood numbers, While Kailash Vijayvargiya cooked at home.

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, is tweeting and writing on Facebook how to beat the lockdown. Even Priyanka Gandhi posted video on how to wash hands to check the spread of the virus.