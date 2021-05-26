Sniffer dogs could contribute to efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and can even give results faster than the RT-PCR and more accurate than lateral flow tests.

A study published on Monday found that people who are infected with Covid-19 give off a distinct odour, which these highly trained dogs can detect with precision. The research has been done by experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Durham University.

During the study, the researchers have found that dog screening, followed by swab testing, takes up 91 percent of infections. While the COVID detection test takes at least 15 minutes to get the result, whereas, sniffer dogs can sniff out the disease in just a few seconds.

This screening method can be put in force at airports or train stations to detect the virus quickly. If one has two such dogs together they can test as many as 300 people in half an hour, Researchers added.

Earlier, Sniffer dogs are trained to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones.

The research began in 2020 when 6 specialist medical sniffer dogs were educated to detect the smell of people who have contracted COVID-19. Sniffer dogs were given face masks, socks, and other things of the corona patients to detect the virus. According to reports, the dogs were able to recognize the virus easily even when the patients had low or no symptoms at all. The dogs were even able to differentiate the COVID-19 virus from other respiratory infections.

A similar study was conducted in France. During the study, experts found that dogs can detect up to 97 percent of COVID cases using their sensing power. The study was done by scientists at the National Veterinary School, France. between 16 March and 9 April.

For the study around 335 people were selected, Out of that, 109 of them were found COVID positive in the RT-PCR test, After this, the sweat samples of these people were taken. These samples were later placed in jars and given to sniff to two different types of dogs. Researchers found that trained sniffer dogs have the ability to detect samples of virus-infected and non-infected people.

Seeing the success of the study, several countries like Finland, Dubai, and Switzerland have already started training the dogs to sniff the COVID infection.