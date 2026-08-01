Small habits that keep you active at work

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Here are a few easy ways to stay fit during your 9-to-5:

Take a 2–5 minute walk every hour to improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

Stretch your neck, shoulders and back regularly to ease muscle tension.

Use the stairs instead of the elevator whenever possible.

Stay hydrated by keeping a water bottle at your desk.

Choose healthy snacks such as fruits, nuts or yogurt over processed foods.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain—every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Walk during phone calls or meetings whenever possible.

Maintain good posture by keeping your screen at eye level and your feet flat on the floor.

Take a proper lunch break instead of eating while working.

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Small practices like these experts tell us can make us improve our postures, regain energy, become more concentrated, and become healthier over time. That means less tired and more healthy workdays.

Also Read: Research Finds Why Poor Sleep May Harm Some Brains More