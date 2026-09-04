Sleep paralysis explained: why your body feels frozen

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With sleep paralysis you can find yourself unable to move and speak while being perfectly lucid (in some cases hallucinating vividly too).

Think about going to sleep and waking up…but you can’t move. Or even talk, for that matter.

This horrifying experience is called sleep paralysis.

Basically, sleep paralysis is when the brain wakes up, while your body remains in a similar semi-paralytic state as during REM sleep (which is the time when most vivid dreams occur).

During a sleep paralysis episode, a person may feel a weight on his/her chest, sense that there’s another person in the room and, even worst, have both auditory and visual hallucinations.

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Episodes usually last seconds, although it is reported people have been paralyzed for a few minutes.

Causes include not getting enough sleep, irregular sleep hours, stress, and lying on your back.

Even though it is a rather frightening experience, there’s mostly nothing to worry about, as sleep paralysis itself is not harmful.

Knowing what’s going on can make it easier-being trapped like that actually just means that your mind and body are slightly out of synchronization for a couple of moments.