Skip the queue, book online appointment to update Aadhaar details, follow these steps

As Aadhaar Card has become one of the vital documents in the country, the citizens need to keep their Aadhaar Cards details up-to-date always. Currently, the India’s Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) is providing free update of the Aadhaar details. However, as the deadline for the free Aadhaar update is ending on September 14, the Aadhaar card holders are making beelines at their respective Aadhaar centres.

There are some people mostly the elders and children who cannot stand in queues for hours to get their works done. Even some people cannot visit the Aadhaar centres due to various inconveniences. In such situation, the UIDAI also provides the facility to book their appointment online to update their Aadhaar details.

Anyone and everyone can visit the MyAadhaar portal for online appointment booking service at Aadhaar Centre to enroll and/or update in Aadhaar. They can book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra or at Registrar run Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services listed below:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name Update

Address Update

Mobile No. Update

Email ID Update

Date of Birth Update

Gender Update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) Update

Click here to book your appointment online.

For any assistance/query: Call 1947 (toll free) or email at help@uidai.gov.in .