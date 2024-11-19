Carom seeds, also known as Ajwain, have been included in traditional Indian medicine, offering a multitude of advantages for overall well-being. Here are six powerful health benefits of carom seeds.

Rich in antioxidants, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, carom seeds have been shown to aid digestion, alleviate respiratory issues, and even provide anti-inflammatory relief. Carom seeds also help combat nausea, reduce menstrual discomfort, and support immune function. Carom seeds help control blood pressure. Follow this tip. Boil carom seeds and ginger in a glass of water. Add a little salt to it and strain it. Add a little lemon to it and drink it. This is very beneficial for the body. Carom seeds are also helpful to reduce blood cholesterol while it also lowers heart problems. Along with this, if you indigestion issues, then you should immediately drink carom water. This will give you relief. Carom seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that cure ailments in knees, joints, etc. Regular intake of carom seeds also help one to get rid of many types of diseases. Carom seeds are also helpful in cough and cold condition. It provides immediate relief.