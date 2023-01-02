See Pics! NASA releases images of sun emitting Solar flare

NASA recently shared a spectacular image of the sun as earth steps into a new orbit. The picture shows the sun emitting solar flares, which look magnificent.

According to NASA, solar flares are the powerful bursts of energy that have the potential to impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals. They can pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts as well. NASA took to its official Instagram handle to share the dynamic pics of the sun. In the post, it said that the sun is over 4.5 billion years old.

NASA shared dynamic pic of sun in a post with a long caption. The caption read, “Happy New Year from the star of the show that makes all this possible, as we begin a new orbit around our Sun, 93 million miles (150 million km) from Earth. Cosmically middle-aged and classified as a yellow dwarf, the Sun’s dynamic and ever-changing nature constantly sends energy into the solar system. Scientists can estimate the age of the Sun by looking at the most ancient things in our solar system, which along with the Sun, all formed around the same time…..”

The caption further read, “The Sun is at the center of our solar system, 865,000 miles wide (1.4 million km) with a core that reaches temperatures of 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). Our Sun’s gravity holds our solar system together, from the largest planets to the smallest space debris.” Take a look at the image here:

The post where NASA shared dynamic pic of the sun has surely left the internet amazed. Upon being shared around 14 hours back, the post has garnered over 11 lakh likes and has attracted several comments. Netizens showed their amazement, as they filled the comments section of the post with a lot of ‘Wow’ comments. One comment even read, “I thought this was a Doritos-coated taco shell.”